HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating after they said a child picked up a loaded handgun and shot himself in the hand on Thursday.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero said a 4-year-old child is being treated for injuries after police said he wandered into an older sibling’s room in their house on Van Block Ave., picked up a small caliber handgun and shot himself.
The child is being treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where police said he is in stable condition.
"Very frightening in this neighborhood," said Markece Cowles.
The shooting happened right next door to Markece Cowles.
"I do have a child that age and they're very curious and as soon as you turn your back they can get into anything," said Cowles.
A research institute in Philadelphia said in 2015 ,more than 2,800 children died by gunshot with thousands more injured.
Most accidental firearm deaths are related to access, and happen in a parent's absence.
Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Detectives are investigating.
Lt. Cicero said all parties are cooperating with the investigation.
