NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 9-year-old boy who was shot while looking for a stolen basketball last week in New Haven has been released from the hospital.
The shooting happened last Tuesday in the area of Foote Street.
The boy and his mom and dad were out looking for the ball when shots were fired at the family's vehicle.
Police said they're hoping a member of the public will come forward to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.