HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 6-year-old brought marijuana to school in Hartford on Thursday, according to police.
The student's father, Jeffery Faniel Sr., 37, of Hartford, was arrested.
Officers said they responded to the Global Communications Academy on Edwards Street just after 3 p.m.
When they arrived, staff members told them that the student was seen showing classmates a bag containing suspected marijuana.
The bag was confiscated and both parents were notified, police said.
Police said Faniel freely admitted that the pot belonged to him.
He was charged with risk of injury to a minor and possession of cannabis.
The student was not hurt.
