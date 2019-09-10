WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 12-year-old boy called 911 after hearing a burglar in his home Monday night.
The boy was doing his homework on Monday evening when he heard someone rummaging through downstairs cabinets.
It happened on North Quaker Lane.
The suspect, 36-year-old Andrew Harris was arrested on burglary charges and faced a judge on Tuesday.
When officers arrived at the home Monday evening, they found a neighbor had confronted the suspect, and pinned him to the ground when he tried to flee.
Police said Harris, believed to be under the influence of narcotics, had also burglarized another home on Auburn Road.
The boy spoke to Channel 3 on Tuesday.
"So, I was upstairs doing my homework when I heard the front door open," said Ben Riley.
Riley was home alone so his mom could take his four sisters to piano lessons.
"I heard a few things. The cabinets opening, the drawers opening, and heard the basement light turn on," Riley said.
He knew something wasn't right, so he called 911.
"They asked me questions like, 'what do you hear at the moment,' so I told them the shuffling and basement light turning on," Riley said.
When asked how he knew to call 911, Riley responded, "During school I learned a lot about this stuff, what do do in this situation and my mom tells me repeatedly and I'm kind of prepared for it."
The front door was unlocked, but it's something his mom doubles, if not triple checks.
"I literally always do, but this time I clearly didn't. The one time because that's how life goes," said Anna Riley, Ben's mother.
West Hartford police believe Harris acted alone.
Harris took Ben's sister's backpack from the home.
"I think it's because we keep the backpacks in the front closet and I think it was just convenience and grab whatever he could quickly," Anna said.
A woman in court on Tuesday who appeared to be there for Harris said this was all a misunderstanding.
The neighbor who pinned him to the ground suffered minor injuries.
Harris was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, risk of injury, and sixth-degree larceny.
His bond was raised to $150,000 and he's expected back in court next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.