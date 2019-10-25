HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A search for suspects continued on Friday, the day after a woman was struck and killed by a driver whom police said was fleeing from a shooting in Hartford.

Family members identified the woman as 71-year-old Yvonne Smith.

Two arrests were made, one being a 16-year-old. The juvenile was charged with first-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death and second-degree larceny.

Police said the charges may be upgraded because the vehicle involved was stolen from Manchester two days before Thursday's incident.

The second arrest was a 17-year-old who suffered from a gunshot wound.

Police said the 71-year-old grandmother was an unintended victim of the drive-by shooting.

They said people in two vehicles fired at each other at Garden and Westland streets around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

One of the drivers went in reverse and struck Smith as she was trying to get to safety, police said.

"It hurts," an eyewitness told Channel 3. "I have a mother, I have sisters. It hurts. She’s a real nice woman when you get to know her. She cares about the community."

One of the cars involved in the incident eventually crashed a few blocks away from the shooting scene. The driver struck a building.

Police said they took the 16-year-old and 17-year-old into custody. The 17-year-old was found hiding with a gunshot wound.

Two other suspects were still on the loose as of Friday morning. Police did not have a description of them or their vehicle.

Mothers United Against Violence said it will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday at 4 p.m. at Garden and Nelson streets.

"Yvonne has been recognized by many as 'a guardian of the neighborhood' and spent most of her life in Hartford and never wanted to be anywhere else," the group posted to social media. "So for her, the family is asking for help to make the streets safer. All who want to do that should feel welcomed to be part of the human presence trying to bring calm to the community and be strengthened by taking part in this vigil."

