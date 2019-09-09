WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 3-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Waterbury Sunday night.
According to police, it happened as the boy was crossing Baldwin Street around 5:30 p.m.
The driver of the blue 2012 Honda Civic was traveling southbound and fled the scene afterward.
When officers arrived, they reported that the boy was conscious and alert. He only complained that his left arm hurt.
Investigators said they were able to review surveillance video of the incident.
They learned that the driver of the Civic was a man who wore a black baseball cap and was speaking on a cellphone at the time.
Information about the vehicle's registration provided by an eyewitness revealed that it came from a local car rental agency.
The agency was closed at the time of the incident.
The video also showed that the boy ran out into the road and was clipped by the driver's side mirror.
Police said their investigation remains open and active.
