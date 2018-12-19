BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Bridgeport.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in front of a home on Willow Street.
The 12-year-old, identified as Clinton Howell, was shot at least twice and was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police said at this time it doesn’t appear the victim was the intended target.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police at 203-581-5227.
Howell attended Bridge Academy in Bridgeport. In a statement, the school said "The Bridge Academy's community is doing all it can to heal from the recent tragic loss of one of our students. We are indebted to the support we have received from Bridgeport Public Schools and the State Department of Education. Both organizations have reached out to help us heal, as we have had extra grief support counselors for our school for the entire day. We will continue to monitor our students and families to provide support as needed."
Included in that email were two statements from teachers who had Howell in class.
"It may sound cliché, but Clinton was a friend to everyone. He greeted all of us with a smile and either a high-five, handshake or side hug each morning. He walked around with a smile on his face and an abundance of kindness and goodwill in his heart. He loved to laugh and play around with his friends. His optimism, good spirits, and love of life were infectious, and he often found ways to make even the angriest amongst us smile. Clinton truly inspired all of us to treat each other with respect, kindness, and understanding," said teacher Denise Moller.
"Clinton was a very bright student that was a joy to be around. He always found a way to make his classmates and friends laugh and always participated in class. I looked forward to seeing him each and everyday and was nothing short of heartbroken when I heard the news of his death. He was more like a younger sibling or relative than a student to me. He will live on in the hearts of the entire bridge academy community forever. May he rest in paradise," said teacher Jermaine Paige.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.