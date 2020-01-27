MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A 20-year-old person died a day after a crash in Middletown that happened Saturday night.
Middletown police identified the victim was Sarah Jewell Tyrcha of Scituate, MA.
They said Tyrcha was driving a 2005 Subaru Legacy northbound on Maromas Road and passed its intersection with Bear Hill Road when it happened.
They said the person veered to the left and struck a tree near the shoulder of the roadway.
Tyrcha's vehicle was the only one involved.
The victim was treated at the scene by firefighters, but needed transportation to Hartford Hospital.
Tyrcha was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4061.
Their name was Daniel "Dani" Jewell-Tyrcha and they were not a woman
