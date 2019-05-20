HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police canceled a silver alert for a 12-year-old girl on Monday morning.
The alert was issued for 12-year-old Lexlian Rosa over the weekend.
12 year-old Lexlian Rosa has been located and is safe. Thank you to everyone who assisted in trying to locate her. -LT. PC— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) May 20, 2019
She was last seen on Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. boarding the school bus.
She was wearing an Achievement First School uniform, with black pants, a purple shirt, black fleece with a school logo, and black and white sneakers.
She was carrying a book bag at the time.
However, police said she was located and safe.
They thanked everyone involved in the search.
