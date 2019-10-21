WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A 12-year-old boy in Watertown got to live out one of his dreams over the weekend.
The game was dubbed the "Jumping Jack Bowl," and was played between Water-Oak Pop Warner football team and Plainville.
A new player was added to the Watertown team, Jack Caouette, who has special needs.
According to a flyer posted on Facebook, Caouette scored a touchdown and was able to “live out a dream for himself and all with special needs.”
See the YouTube video here.
No admission was charged for the game, but donations collected went toward the Jumping Jack Playground at Veterans Park, which will be handicapped accessible so children of all abilities can play together.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the playground and can be found here.
