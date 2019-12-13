DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 14-year-old girl was charged on Thursday following a high school shooting threat that was discovered last month in Danbury.
According to police, they received a number of complaints on Nov. 26 from Danbury High School parents and students.
The complaints involved a text message thread that had been forwarded around.
The thread appeared to start with a threat that was sent to a Danbury High School student, according to police.
The message asked if the victim would be at school on Nov. 27.
It then suggested that the student would be the first target of a shooting at the school, police said.
The victim reported the phone number was unknown and the message appeared to have been sent through a spoofed number.
Investigators identified the suspect as the 14-year-old girl after serving search warrants and interviewing people.
She was arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.
Police said the teen's arrest was the second made in connection with threats to Danbury High School students.
The first arrest was a 17-year-old boy who was charged with second-degree breach of peace.
Apparently just children seeking the limelight.Maybe the sentence should be a spanking or no dessert after supper tonight.Hopefully the police will reveal if the threats were real,then the children could be given help.
