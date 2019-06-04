WEBSTER, MA (WFSB) - A 12-year-old girl who was riding her bike in Massachusetts was enticed into a vehicle and driven into Connecticut to be sexual assaulted, according to detectives.
Police in Webster, MA said the incident happened on May 31.
They reported that the girl was riding to May Street Park in Webster to meet a friend when she was approached by a man in a car.
The man convinced the victim to go with him by saying he needed help with a friend.
Police believe the girl was driven to a location in Connecticut for the sexual assault, then dropped off in the vicinity of Chase Avenue in Dudley, MA.
She ran to a nearby home and contacted her mother.
According to a description given to police, the vehicle was a black two-door car with a light interior.
The suspect was described as having blonde hair and a "skinny" face. He also had light facial hair growth during the time of the incident.
Detectives in Webster said they are working with Connecticut State Police.
They're also asking anyone with surveillance video or still pictures from the area of May Street Park from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to give them a call.
The same goes for the Lake Parkway and Thompson Road areas in Webster from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Webster police at 508-943-1212.
