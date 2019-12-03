ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday for a missing 1-year-old girl who may be endangered.
They said Venessa Morales was last seen on Monday.
Her disappearance is connected to a suspicious death investigation, Ansonia police confirmed.
Ansonia police said Venessa was living at a home on Myrtle Avenue.
She was not there when police arrived. They do not know who took her.
Troopers described Venessa as standing 2'2" tall and weighing 17 pounds.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
No other details about her disappearance were released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.