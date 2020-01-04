HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 27-year-old man is dead following a shooting and crash in the north end of Hartford on Saturday morning, Police said.
An adult male in a vehicle was shot at least once in the area of 42 Martin Street, marking the first homicide of 2020.
After the victim was hit by gunfire, a family member hit a pole at Albany Avenue and Vine Street while trying to rush the victim to a hospital.
Major Crimes and CSD Detectives are on scene investigating to try and determine what led to the homicide.
No suspect has been identified, but Police are investigating several leads.
The victim has yet to be publicly identified by Police.
Anyone with information or a tip is asked to call 860-722-TIPS (8477).
