BETHLEHEM, CT (WFSB) – A teen died after an ATV crash in Bethlehem.
State police identified the victim as 14-year-old Tyler Palmer of Watertown.
The incident happened near Wood Creek Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers had to be guided deep into the woods to find the scene.
They said the teen had been riding a quad on his father's property.
The father, Steven Palmer, said he realized that he hadn't seen his son in a while and went out to look for him.
Steven Palmer found the teen unresponsive and pinned under the quad.
Trooper presumed that Tyler Palmer tried to jump the quad over a ramp and lost control, causing it to roll over. The teen was ejected and pinned under the vehicle.
Tyler Palmer was also not wearing a helmet, according to state police.
The teen was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
