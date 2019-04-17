PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - An 80-year-old man is accused of not only driving under the influence of alcohol but illegally possessing his firearm while doing so.
Daniel Morrone was charged with failing to maintain a lane and illegal possession of a weapon while under the influence.
During the overnight hours, police said they saw Morrone erratically driving east on Main Street in Plymouth.
A traffic stop was conducted.
Police said they determined that Marrone was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
They also said they discovered that he had his registered firearm while he was under the influence.
Morrone was given a court date of April 22 and released after posting a $2,500 cash bond.
