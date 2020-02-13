police lights (generic)
AVON, CT (WFSB) - A 79-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle in Avon.

According to police, it happened on Maple Lane, Farmington Woods around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Daniel Paine.

According to police, Paine was pinned under the vehicle.

They said he had left a home on foot beforehand.

Paine was treated on the scene but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Everyone involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

However, police are still investigating how it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon police at 860-409-4200.

