NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in New Haven early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the the 600 block of Elm Street near Sherman Avenue around 1:40 a.m. There were reports of multiple gun shots fired, police said.
Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old man from New Haven with gunshot wounds in a driveway.
He was later pronounced dead and the case is being considered a homicide.
On Wednesday, friends stopped by to pay their respects at the scene, setting up a small memorial of candles and a t-shirt.
“It's a very safe neighborhood. Its scary, but I don’t think its going to keep happening at all. It's a little scary that multiple shots were fired because one stray bullet can come through a window, a door, a wall," said Adam Weimann, of New Haven.
Police are looking for surveillance video, but no eyewitnesses have been found.
There's also no word on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven detectives at 203-946-6304.

