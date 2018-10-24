ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Essex.
They said 62-year-old Raymond Rich was last seen on Monday.
They described him as having brown eyes, standing 6'3" tall and weighing 277 pounds.
Troopers did not have a clothing description of him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100.
