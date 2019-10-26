NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Officers are investigating an overnight homicide in New Haven, according to police.
The shooting happened on Shelton Avenue between Goodrich Street and Read Street around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
A 35-year-old man from Hamden was located with multiple gun wounds, police said.
The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died.
Police asked residents to avoid Shelton Avenue while Bureau of Identification and the Homicide Unit investigated.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
No arrests have been made.
