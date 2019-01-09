HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police said a man is dead after being shot twice Tuesday evening in Hartford.
They identified him as 30-year-old Carl Spence.
Next of kin has been notified, according to police.
The shooting happened in the area of 241 Laurel St. around 8:30 p.m.
The police department's "Shotspotter" system detected seven gunshots.
Police also received numerous reports from citizens of "shots fired."
Officers located Spence, who was wounded in the basement of a multi-family apartment building.
The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the victim did not have identification on him at the time.
No arrests have been made.
The case marked Hartford's first homicide of 2019.
