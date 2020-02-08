NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up at a hospital walk-in on Saturday morning.
Officers were called to 20 York Street at Yale New Haven Hospital shortly after midnight, according to Police.
A 34-year-old man from Derby was located with an apparent gunshot wound, Police said.
The man is listed in stable condition.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
