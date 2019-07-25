HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 25-year-old man from East Hartford was killed in an overnight shooting in Hartford.
Police said Yowsef Lopez was killed in a targeted drive-by shooting.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Hillside Avenue and Sherbrooke Avenue.
Police were alerted about the shooting through ShotSpotter and they received multiple 9-1-1 calls.
"This was a very targeted attack, every piece of evidence shows this was a very targeted attack. The victim was out there eating food with several individuals so we’re working hard right now in trying to figure out what happened," said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero.
Yowsef is the 17th homicide victim in the city of Hartford this year.
No arrests have been reported at this time.
The road was closed, but has since reopened.
