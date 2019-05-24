MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Route 195 in Mansfield was closed following a fatal crash involving a transit bus.
State police identified the victim as 21-year-old Thomas Paul Leahy of Tolland.
The crash happened between Bassetts Bridge and Mansfield Hollow late Thursday night.
According to the Mansfield Fire Department, Leahy was driving a SUV north on Storrs Road, also known as Route 195, when he cross the double yellow line and struck a bus.
The bus belongs to the Windham Region Transit District.
A driver was the only person on the bus. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
"It's very difficult no matter how long you do this work, when you see something like this it's sad because you always think it could have been avoided, but we don't know. We do our best, we stay focused, we are professional, we do our job," said Deputy Chief William Jordan, Mansfield Fire Department.
Lifestar Medical Helicopter was called to the scene, but canceled.
Leahy was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 860-896-3200.
