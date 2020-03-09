NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 31-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash in North Branford on Saturday evening, according to police.
Police identified the ATV rider as Joshua Brezicki of Northford.
The crash happened in the area of 574 Totoket Road around 8 p.m.
Brezicki was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries and did not survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Miller at 203-484-2703.
