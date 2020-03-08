WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) -- A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in Westbrook on Saturday, state police said.
The victim was identified as John Mezick of Monroe.
State police said the crash happened on Route 145 near Ortner Drive around 8 p.m.
Mezick was driving a a red 2003 Toyota Camry when he crashed into a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, state police said.
The crash is under investigation.
