NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking for an 85-year-old man.
State police said Carlos Torres was reported missing early Tuesday morning.
They described him as standing 5'6" tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.
Torres was last seen wearing a green army hat, a white and blue plaid button-up shirt and blue jeans.
He usually walks with a red walker, troopers said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Torres is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-1616.
