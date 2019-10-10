EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A death in a mobile home in East Windsor has been ruled a homicide, police revealed.
Halsey Hesse Jr., was discovered on Wednesday morning by a family member who conducted a welfare check after Hesse could not be reached by phone for a couple of days.
Police said on Thursday that he was found with multiple stab wounds.
They also said they are zeroing in on a person of interest in the case. They believe whoever did it and Hesse knew each other and that there is no danger to the public.
East Windsor police posted their update on their Facebook page here.
Officers said they responded 229 Fairway Dr. around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they said they found Hesse in the kitchen. He was pronounced dead.
Officers on the scene deemed Hesse's death to be suspicious and continue to investigate the case as a crime.
"There doesn't seem to be a motive for burglary or robbery at this time. [There was] no forced entry into the mobile home, so that's where we are right now. We don't believe there's a danger to the public," said Sgt. Derek Leab, East Windsor Police Department.
Fairway Drive is a mobile home park.
"We said, 'something's happening, something's happening,'" said Marge O'Brien, Hesse's friend.
O'Brien was one of the first neighbors to wake up to the crime scene.
"Police were there from 8 [a.m.] and they were there all day long," O'Brien said.
O'Brien said Hesse had only been living in the mobile home park for three or four years, and police said they've been to the home for only "routine calls."
"He's a wonderful man, a very good neighbor. [He] would stop, say hi, do anything for you. He brought home furniture for my husband," O'Brien said.
Detectives are working in conjunction with the State Police Major Crimes Squad.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner sent an investigator to the scene. An autopsy was completed on Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police are looking for people with surveillance video from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is being asked to contact East Windsor police.
