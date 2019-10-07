NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot early Monday morning in New Haven, according to police.
Officers said it happened at the Regal Inn on Whalley Avenue.
The victim was only identified as a 34-year-old man.
Police had the area taped off.
A number of items were within that taped off area, including sunglasses, a cane, an empty coffee cup, a white towel and a cellphone.
There's no word on the victim's condition or a suspect.
Remember when shootings in Connecticut were RARE. It's practically a daily occurrence now. State is turning into a "poop" hole.
