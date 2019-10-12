NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in New Haven.
Officers responded to the area of Read Street at Shephard Street after reports of a shooting at 6p.m. Friday night.
The man was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with non-life-threating injuries.
Currently, police stated that he is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing and those with any information are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.
