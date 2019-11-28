MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - A 68-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Middletown on Wednesday evening, police said.
Officers were called to a report of a car versus pedestrian crash at 220 Newfield Street around 6:20 p.m.
During the investigation police determined the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a 2014 Dodge Durango.
The man was brought to Middlesex Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The driver, 28-year-old Daryl Franklin of Middletown, was not injured during the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
Newfield Street has reopened to traffic.
The crash is still under investigation by the Middletown Police Traffic Unit.
