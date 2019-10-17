Tyrone Campbell

Tyrone Campbell was last seen on Oct. 11, according to Hartford police.

 Hartford police

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a 5-year-old boy who ran away in Hartford.

They said Tyrone Campbell disappeared on Oct. 11.

He's described as standing 3 feet tall and weighing 42 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tyrone was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a blue-green sweatshirt with sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

