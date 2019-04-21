NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old male was shot in New Haven on State Street near Rock Street.
The New Haven teenager was brought to Yale- New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. He is listed in critical condition, according to Capt. Anthony Duff.
Police said State Street between Ferry Street and the Hamden town line was closed to motor vehicle traffic during the initial investigation but has since been reopened.
Police asks any witnesses to the shooting to call New Haven Police.
This investigation is ongoing. Stay with Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.