NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking for witnesses after a 9-year-old boy was hit by a bullet while sitting in a car.
Police said the child, along with his father and mother, were in the car that was hit by gunfire on Tuesday night.
According to police, the boy had been playing basketball on a court near his home. Other boys joined the game. One of them took the boy's ball and left with it.
Later, the boy and his father walked around their Dixwell neighborhood to look for the ball. They were eventually picked up in a vehicle.
The father, mother and boy ended up driving to Foote Street.
Around 7 p.m., shots were fired at the family's vehicle and the boy was hit in the pelvis.
He was transported from an address on Chapel Street to Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital.
The boy is expected to be ok. Police listed him in stable condition.
Police said they responded to an alert from their Shotspotter system, which went off in the area of Foote and Ashmum streets.
They quickly learned that the victim was the 9-year-old.
Police said they're hoping a member of the public will come forward to help with the investigation. They said a number of neighborhood boys were present at the location of the basketball game.
It's unclear if police have any suspects in mind.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.
