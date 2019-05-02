(WFSB) - Military deployments are always an emotional ordeal for families.
But those involving children are almost guaranteed to bring a tear or two to the eye.
Channel 3 viewer Susan Hilerio said her family is a proud special needs and military family.
She sent in a video for Eyewitness News This Morning's Trending Now segment.
"My son featured in the video, 5 years old, is singing to his dad the night before he left on a training mission with the military," Hilerio explained.
She advised viewers to have some tissues on hand.
Channel 3 wished to thank Hilerio for sharing the video and the boy's father for his service.
