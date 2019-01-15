SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Many parents are familiar with their kids’ drawings, some may frame it, others might put it on the refrigerator.
In Southington, a nine-year-old is turning her sketches into a business.
It started as a kindergarten hobby for Hannah Pompei.
“I love drawing, and I like showing people my drawings,” said Hannah.
But then she had a big dream.
“I want to make my own t-shirts, so I was thinking about it and I made a logo and me and my dad make shirts,” Hannah said.
A year later, it’s a reality.
“These sweatshirts and it has another one of my drawings on the back of it,” said Hannah.
At 9-years-old, this third grader at Plantsville Elementary, with her trademarked Rad Reaper logo, might be the youngest entrepreneur in the state.
The design has a skull wearing a hat, with the two R’s representing the Rad Reaper.
Going through some of Pompei’s other drawings, you’ll see skulls are her brand.
“You can make a lot of things out of them, cool things, scary things,” said Hannah.
Pompei says this brand is big enough where online orders on her Etsy shop are coming in from as far as the west coast.
There’s also interest from dirt bike clubs and other extreme sports.
Hannah’s dad, Marc who’s a contractor by day, manages the project, and got Rad Reaper trademarked last month.
“We’re teaching her expenses, overhead, how long it takes to get a small business established,” Marc said.
There is a cost to it, but the Pompei’s say it’s worth it.
“For what you spend, for an average kid and the activity they like to do, it falls right in there,” Marc said.
While Hannah is excited to run the business with dad, she says her first love will always be the art.
She continues to go to after school classes to hone her skills and has big dreams for her small business.
“Maybe more shirts, hats and other things,” Hannah said.
As the business grows, Hannah is choosing a charity to donate to.
She says it’ll be one helping veterans but hasn’t decided which one just yet.
For a link to Hannah’s shop, click here.
