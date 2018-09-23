FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 9-year-old and three others were seriously injured in a crash in Farmington on Sunday.
The head-on crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Route 177.
According to police, the child was brought to Connecticut Children's Medical Center via Lifestar with life-threatening injuries.
The three other victims were brought to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
Two cars were involved in the crash.
Farmington Police said Route 177 was closed between Coppermine Road and Morea Road, but has since reopened.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Farmington Police.
