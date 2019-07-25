NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- “Be brave, be strong” has been one 10-year-old girl's motto for years.
Those four words have helped Lauren Kropo so much over the years.
"When I was in kindergarten, I had a lot of anxiety and I couldn't go to school. I would shake a lot and I would want to cry,” said Kropo, of Naugatuck.
Those words were something her dad Shane would say to her.
"Lauren would come home and tell me at different times, she would repeat it to herself over and over,” said her mom Jennifer Kropo.
Now, she's using them to help other children and to raise funds for a non-profit organization by selling “Be Brave, Be Strong” bracelets.
"Whenever they're going through a tough time, they just look at it and say, everything is going to be okay,” Lauren Kropo said.
The proceeds go to the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation, which is a non-profit dedicated to spreading kindness, empowering children, funding cardiomyopathy research, and supporting families dealing with pediatric cardiac conditions.
Jennifer Kropo went to college with Scott Middlemiss, who started the foundation with his wife, in honor of their son, Joey.
He died when he was just 6 years old from cardiomyopathy, a rare congenital heart disease.
"We wanted to be there for him through this all,” Jennifer Kropo said.
Lauren Kropo was also the 2019 recipient of the Joseph Middlemiss Big Heart Foundation “All You Need is Love” Kindness Award.
So far, they've raised more than $1,000.
The foundation also sent care packages to 12 runners in the Boston Marathon who represented the organization at the event. The gift bags included a bracelet and magnet.
Lauren and Jennifer continue to thank the Naugatuck community for the support they’ve received these past few months.
"I’ve had coaches, teachers, they've come to us and said, ‘give us the bracelets, we'll sell them for you and give you the money’,” Jennifer Kropo said.
Bracelets are $3 and magnets are $5.
To buy a bracelet or magnet, click here.
For more information on the foundation, click here.
