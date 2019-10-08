HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- An 84-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being attacked by a raccoon.
The attack happened around 4 p.m. on Vantage Road in Hamden.
The raccoon bit the woman on the hand while she was gardening.
She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
Police and animal control officials searched the area but were unable to find the raccoon.
They did provide some tips when it comes to raccoons:
- Do not feed raccoons
- Keep garbage out of the reach of raccoons
- Do not leave pet food outside
- Keep compost secure
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.