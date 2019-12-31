PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A 75-year-old woman is dead following a fire in Plainfield early Tuesday morning, according to an official.
Crews were dispatched to Charlotte Drive around 3:25 a.m. for a reported structure fire.
A 51-year-old man reported a 75-year-old woman was unconscious on the floor and not responding.
Medics attempted to revive the woman, but were unsuccessful, and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The man suffered several burns, but refused to be transported to a hospital, according to a fire official.
A Medical Examiner is on scene and will conduct an autopsy.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal and State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804.
