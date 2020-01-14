HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are hoping the public can help find a missing woman.
They said 63-year-old Minerva Vargas left her home on Wyllys Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday without notice.
Police said Vargas has high blood pressure, dementia and diabetes.
She lives in the home with her daughter.
She is known to walk, sometimes long distances, with a limp.
Police did not have a clothing description; however, they said she is reportedly without a jacket.
They described her as standing 5'3" tall, weighing 110 pounds and having brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a tiger on her left forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.
