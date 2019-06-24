NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - An 82-year-old woman has been reported missing in Norwalk.
Police said Marie Pollas has a medical condition.
She was last seen in the Spring Hill Avenue area of Norwalk, but has ties to Stamford.
Police described her as standing 5'5" tall, weighing 135 pounds and having gray hair with brown eyes.
She was wearing a black sweater and khaki pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police.
