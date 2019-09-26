STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a 93-year-old woman was found dead at the bottom of a set of stairs in her home.
Police were called to a home on Cove Road on Wednesday when the woman was found at the bottom of a staircase leading to the basement. Police later identified the woman as Isabella Mehner.
According to the medical examiner, the injuries that Mehner sustained are not consistent with a fall down the stairs. Therefore, the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Police said the woman lived alone in the single-family home.
No further details were released.
Anyone who may have heard anything in the area of Cove Road at Willowbrook Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 25 between noon and 8 p.m. to contact police at (203) 977-4420.
