WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A lane closure is expected to impact traffic on Route 8 in Waterbury for years.
The Department of Transportation said it's part of its Mixmaster construction project, which is rehabilitating the Interstate 84 and Route 8 interchange.
One lane of Route 8 south will be closed for about two years starting on Jan. 15.
The DOT said it will be replacing a concrete bridge deck.
It said the closure may cause significant traffic impacts due to the exit 19 ramp, which is from I-84 west to Route 8 south, also being closed.
"With high traffic volumes, especially during rush hour, the Connecticut Department of Transportation is urging motorists to seek alternative routes if possible," the DOT said.
Updates on the project can be read on its website here.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
