HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Twenty years ago Monday, the New England Patriots announced an ill-fated move to Connecticut.
Team owner Robert Kraft and former Gov. John Rowland held a news conference on Nov. 19. 1998 to break the news.
As part of the deal, Rowland said the state would build a $380 million stadium for Kraft in return for a percentage of the revenue.
The stadium would have been built on the waterfront.
However, the deal crumbled.
According to CBS News, it appeared less and less likely that the stadium would be completed by 2002, the year set by Kraft.
By April 1999, the team officially notified Connecticut that the move to Hartford was off.
Instead, Gillette Stadium was built in Foxboro, MA.
In the 20 years since Kraft turned Connecticut down, the Patriots won five championships.
