PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- Following a mild winter, wet spring, and a hot summer, the population of yellow jackets is reportedly high, and the insects have been extremely active.
According to insect experts, yellow jackets are more aggressive than other stinging insects. The ideal temperatures have also spurred an increase in flies and other prey insects, making the yellow jacket population more abundant.
Channel 3 spoke with arborist, Ryan Sansoucy who said he has been stung at least three times this year.
“We definitely encountered a lot more bees. Lot of times it’s flushing stumps, and you don’t even know they are there,” said Sansoucy.
Yellow jackets sting and bite, and do not lost their stinger allowing for multiple strikes, even if provoked.
“Most of them are just like the honey bees,” explained bee keeper, David Gilbert.
“The brood has a certain temperature they have to maintain. As far as honey bees, its 93 degrees, so they want someplace warm. They get up into the eves of the attics because it’s someplace warm.”
Dr. Gale Rich at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said the warm winter allowed the queen to survive and reproduce. Now, yellow jackets are looking for food and shelter for the winter.
“Certainly if you happen to be mowing your lawn or doing things like gardening and you hit a swarm of them, the best thing is to cover your mouth and your nose and to just run in one direction away and get into a house or a car to get away from them,” explained Dr. Kyle McClaine at Backus Hospital.
The side effects of stings from a yellow jacket could include sudden pain, inflammation or redness around the sting site, fatigue and itching. Those who are allergic, must call 911 immediately.
