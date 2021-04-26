HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some parents across the state questioned the legitimacy and purpose of a letter sent from the state Board of Education that told them their children have "stood out."
The letter, which the board confirmed to Channel 3 was legitimate, briefly explained to parents that based on standardized test scores, their child "stood out as a student with the potential to succeed in rigorous classes in high school."
It went on to say that Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, acting commissioner of education, and her team were "truly impressed."
The letter ended by informing the parents that the identified student will receive a separate letter from Russell-Tucker that encourages the student to pick more rigorous classes.
The board told Channel 3 that for the past eight years, the commissioner of education has sent letters to students in 10th and 11th grade who had the potential to succeed in courses like dual enrollment classes offered by colleges and universities, the college board's advanced placement courses, or the International Baccalaureate program.
Students were sent letters based on their test results from a middle school smarter balanced assessment.
The board said research indicated that students who do well on their middle school assessments have a greater likelihood of doing well in high school and graduating college and career ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.