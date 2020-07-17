BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A camper at YMCA Camp Chase in Burlington has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
Officials say staff were notified by a parent that the camper tested positive.
The YMCA of Greater Hartford is requiring that all children within that group along with those campers' siblings and that group's counselors to stay at home for 14 days before returning to camp.
The YMCA says they developed plans to ensure the safety of children and staff before deciding to open summer camp this year.
"The extensive precautions we have taken include but are not limited to: temperature and symptom checks upon arrival to camp in the morning; increased cleaning throughout the day, including between use of all equipment; staff wearing masks at all times; and children wearing masks when indoors," the YMCA of Greater Hartford said in a statement.
The YMCA says they will monitor the rest of the campers.
