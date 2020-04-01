HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The YMCA of Greater Hartford said it was forced to furlough more than 900 part time employees.
Samantha Savran of the YMCA said the furlough for the roughly 952 workers went into effect on Monday.
She said their last pay date was Sunday.
Savran said no full time employees were furloughed and there are a few part time workers still working.
She also said two of their preschools continue to operate.
Organizations and businesses continue to be hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus.
