NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health plans to have a deadline for all employees to get their first COVID vaccine within the next week or so.
They are working on details for the specific deadline, as well as an exemption process.
Yale is trying to be proactive as the Delta variant spreads across the U.S., even though it's not as prevalent in Connecticut.
Yale's doctors say the best protection against the Delta variant is to get the shot.
Right now, about 75 percent of Connecticut's population is fully vaccinated.
